Woman Tipped $4,400 In US Fired For Not Sharing Amount With Other Staff

A waitress in Arkansas, United States, was fired from her job reportedly for not splitting a $4,400 (Rs 3,33,490) tip she received from a customer with other restaurant staff, local media reported. The waitress, Ryan Brandt, was given the large tip by Grant Wise, a property company owner, who asked Brandt to split the tip with one other colleague.

The customer had set up a dinner with around 40 guests with the intention of everyone donating a £75 (Rs 7,519) tip as a gift to waiting staff who were hit hard during the pandemic, UK-based The Mirror reported, adding that Wise called the restaurant in advance to ensure tips weren’t shared among all staff in order to make a real difference to just one or two people.

Waitress planned to use money to pay her student loan

Brandt was happy to receive such a big amount. Her joy was, however, short-lived after she was asked to split the tip with all her co-workers. Brandt said she was never told to share her tip in the over three years she worked at Oven and Top. She told Fox59 that she was asked to give the money to her shift manager and was informed that would receive only 20% of the total money. Brandt informed that she was sacked from her job as she violated policy by telling Wise about splitting tips. Brandt said she had planned to use the money for paying her student loans.

After Wise came to know about the decision of the restaurant, he demanded his money back and wanted to give the money directly to Brandt instead, The Mirror reported.

Wise later shared the incident on his social media account and mentioned that he was "saddened" to know that the girl they tipped at the restaurant was sacked from her job. Wise later set up a GoFundMe for Brandt and asked people to help the girl.

A few days later, Wise informed on social media that Brandt has been offered a job at another restaurant and has now started working there.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)