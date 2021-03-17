Woman Transforms Messy Backyard Into Beautiful Garden During Lockdown, See Pictures

Putting the COVID-19 lockdown to full use, a British lifestyle blogger has turned her messy backyard into a picturesque garden. Lydia Layton, a resident of Kent, turned her otherwise mundane looking space into a garden completed with vibrant lighting, well-spruced plants, barbecue, playhouse and lounge area amongst other things. She recently shared the entire know-how of her creation in a blog post adding that project brought in much-sought positivity and joy in her life.

“We have had a really exciting project over the past few weeks that is helping us stay positive and feel excited – our garden makeover! With spring well underway, we wanted to get the garden landscaped so that we can spend the summer months enjoying our own backyard,” she wrote. READ | Girl's birthday party during lockdown with 'unusual guests' grabs eyeballs, see pictures

The UK has been under stringent lockdown regulations since last year owing to multiple waves of infection. A few days ago, PM Boris Johnson revealed that the country's tiered lockdown would not end before June. However, he said that shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality could reopen on 12 April in England, BBC reported. The UK, which is leading the continent's vaccination drive, has reported over 4 million positive cases as of now.

Began with 3D sketches

Talking about the process, she said that they began by creating some basic sketches of how they wanted the garden to look. “I knew I wanted a simple, modern design, with a large paved area, artificial grass and some areas of interest,” she said. Elaborating further she stressed that they made sure that the garden got maximum sunlight. Additionally, they also confirmed a high entrance so that Lydia's 6’5’’ tall husband could easily get in.

The interior lifestyle blogger then ironed out details of the garden’s paving. “We looked at some Indian Sandstone samples, however, I wanted a really smooth look and the cheaper tiles were the ones with a rougher texture. I had been interested in the benefits of porcelain paving, and while it is much more expensive than natural stone, we decided that it would last longer and give us the exact sleek, polished look we were after,” she wrote.

Further in her blog, she then talked about the ‘statement tree’ of her garden. Lydia said that while she got a variety of suggestions including Silver Birch or Japanese Maple, she chose to create her “own little tropical paradise” and research led her to the Chusan Palm tree. Concluding her post, the blogger said that choosing the perfect lighting was the final step of her garden makeover.

“The lighting is placed in five different zones, which are all independently controlled via a remote control that transmits to a control box placed on the pergola beam. The result is spectacular, and we can’t wait for the lockdown to be over so we can invite all our family and friends over for an evening BBQ!,” the mother of two wrote.

All Image Credits: ebbsfleetdc.org.uk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.