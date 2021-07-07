Woman Tries To Resuscitate A Frog By Administering CPR, Watch Video

In a bizarre incident, a woman tried to resuscitate a frog she found at the bottom of the swimming pool. A TikTok user identified as Koala Karla captured the moment when she spotted a frog lying in the swimming pool, reported Unilad. Karla saw the frog unconscious and brought it out of the pool.

Woman tries to resuscitate a frog

After the woman brought the frog out, she laid it on its back and tried to give the frog CPR(Cardiopulmonary resuscitation). The woman pressed the frog with the stick. After few moments, the legs of the frog moved a bit and Karla placed the frog on the table. As the video proceeds, Karla tells the frog she would be back and upon return she found the creature missing. She explained there were two possible conclusions, one of which was that the frog ‘boing’d away freely’. She further added that it would have been a big jump for the frog. She pointed out another possibility by showing the bird feather that lay on the same table where the frog was lay. Watch the video here:

The video of the incident was shared on YouTube alongside the caption, "Bizarre Video Shows Woman Giving A Frog CPR". Since shared, the video has managed to gather over 110 views. According to the caption alongside the video, the Burke museum noted that the frogs can drown if their lungs get filled with water or the water does not have enough oxygen.

Meanwhile, villagers of Solomon Islands were left stunned when they discovered a giant frog. Uploaded by Facebook user Jimmy Hugo, who is a resident of Honiara Islands, the image shows a young boy holding up the massive white coloured frog. The image has now gone viral on social media with netizens sharing the image all across the platform. As per the caption, the uploader said that such frogs are called ‘bush chicken’ in his region.

IMAGE: Unsplash

