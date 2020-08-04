UK: Woman Wakes Up To Missing Garden Lawn, Stunned At Discovery

A woman was rendered shocked after she woke up to a “missing lawn” which had disappeared overnight as her son informed that their garden lawn was gone, a leading UK broadcaster reported. A resident of St Helens, Elizabeth, who did not provide her full name, saw that her AstroTurf grass went missing as she first suspected that the turf might have blown away with the wind only to her disbelief. The 62-year-old had well secured it with tape and had plant pots and stones on top of it.

According to a report, Elizabeth was stunned after her son went outside in the garden lawn and saw it clean. She was quoted as saying that her son wondered, what's happened to the turf?. The artificial grass has cost the mother and son approximately £100 and was sent by Elizabeth’s mother in law who passed away in January. Elizabeth was quoted as saying that she just couldn't believe it. It's comical in a way, why have they done it, she said, according to a report. Elizabeth added it could be some lads who might have had a few drinks and thought it was a bit of a laugh to take it or someone has targeted it and knew what they were looking for. She described that the lawn looked like it was rolled and pulled out of the garden.

Heavy slate and stones were placed

While her entire garden lawn was uprooted, Elizabeth said that the main piece of turf was gone but other pieces were left behind and whoever took it must have entered climbing the garden wall, according to reports. She revealed that the grass was laid in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hadn’t been moved since. Except, she added, the grass was now perhaps stolen. At loss for words on the removal of the lawn, Elizabeth explained that the heavy slate and stones were placed on turf to stop it from moving and it was stuck down. Further, she appealed to the public, including the neighbourhood that if someone had witnessed what happed to her lawn, should come forward and help.

