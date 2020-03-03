Woman Watered Her Plant For Two Years Only To Find It Was 'completely Plastic'

In a hilarious yet devastating incident, a plant owner was left surprised when she found out that her 'beautiful succulent' that she had taken care of was fake. Caelie Wilkes, in a Facebook post, recounted the entire episode. She said that she pulled out the plant from its plastic container after almost two years and realised that her 'perfect plant' was completely plastic and was sitting on styrofoam with sand glued to the top.

'Last two years have been a lie'

Wilkies in the caption wrote, “I’ve had this beautiful succulent for about 2 years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful colouring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent”.

She further added, “Today I decided it was time to transplant, I found the cutest vase, that suited it perfectly. I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was FAKE. I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking it’s best, and it’s completely plastic! How did I not know this. I pull it from the container it’s sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top! I feel like these last two years have been a lie”.

Her Facebook post has taken the internet by storm. The post has garnered more than 8,000 likes and 5,000 comments. The post has also been re-shared more than 5,000 times. One internet user left a positive comment that read, “Now that you practised two years, it's time to get a real one and show the world you can do it”. Another in a hilarious manner said, “Put it back now, immediately delete this post and forget the last 24hrs. Guaranteed happiness”.

