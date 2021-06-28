Woman Wears Long Hair As A 'dress', Leaves Netizens Stunned: Watch

A video of a girl who converted her long brown hair into a dress has gone viral on social media. The video was posted on Instagram by a page named hepgul5. The girl in the video completed her look with a hat, sunglasses, and blue heeled sandals. Netizens, stunned by the creative dressing idea of the girl shared their reactions in the comments section.

Girl converts her long hair into a dress

The video shared by hepgul5 features the girl who has managed to convert her long hair into a dress. The girl in the video was wearing a hat and a pair of sunglasses with her long brown hair. She further styled her look by using a broad black belt that would keep her hair in place. style it further, the girl also used a broad black belt, not only to keep her hair in place but also to make it look like a stylish dress. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 627K and 5741 likes. Netizens, amazed by the innovative dress of the girl took to the comments section to share their reactions. One user commented, "Took me a minute to see it! Haha!" Another user commented, "Very beautiful". Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a hilarious video had surfaced on the internet in which a man bought himself a morph suit so that he could roam around in the house during his fiance’s zoom call without any hesitation. The video had gone viral all across social media, leaving the netizens in splits. At the beginning of the video, the man shows his one-piece green-coloured morph suit. A message flashes on the screen, which said, “I bought this green morph suit so I’d stop showing up in the back of my fiancee’s zoom call meetings”. Further, into the video, the man slowly walks behind his fiance during a meeting in the invisible suit in a hilarious manner.

IMAGE: hepgul5/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.