There is no shortage of bizarre content on the internet. As of now a woman with a passion for body modification has come up with a video courtesy her split tongue. Brianna Mary Shihadeh belongs to California, and is also a dreadlock artist. Recently, she has shared a clip on social media where she tries Sprite (a soft drink) and water at the same time using her split tongue.

Brianna Mary Shihadeh has surgically split her tongue and it is now said that she can taste two separate things at the same time. The viral video opens up showing the woman pouring a glass of water alongside a glass of Sprite. She was seen splitting her tongue and tasting both drinks at the same time. After tasting it, the caption on the video read, “What two flavors would you try first?”

Moreover, the text on the video read, "This makes my brain feel weird.” The video has accumulated around 176K views since it was posted. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and entertaining people on social media.

While the video offers few minutes of entertainment, as per the British Dental Journal, it is said that the process of tongue splitting is dangerous and those who do it “are putting themselves at serious risk of hemorrhage, infection and nerve damage.”

'This is great'; Netizens react

The video has been doing rounds on social media, also Brianna received a request from a follower to try Pepsi and Coca-Cola at the same time to see if she could "taste the difference." The video has prompted many people to put out their views, "Isn't this the same as drinking them at the same time? Curious", a user wrote. Another user wrote, "Omg I have to try this". The third user expressed, "Lol watching this makes my brain feel weird - cool tho!"

