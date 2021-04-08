Woman With World's Longest Nails Finally Cuts Them After Over 28 Years: Watch

Guinness World Records took to their official Instagram handle and shared images of the woman with the longest nails in the world. The images that have been uploaded shows the woman bidding goodbye to her nails as she can be seen getting them chopped. Ayanna Williams from Texas has managed to grow her nails for over 28 long years. However, recently she decided that it was time for her nails to come off.

'I am always going to be the queen'

According to the caption, the nails were measured one last time and they turned out to be 733.55 cm. The nails have been removed using a rotary power tool by Dr Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas. The official YouTube channel of the Guinness World Records shared a video where the doctor can be seen removing the nails. In the video, the woman can be seen applying nail paint on her nails. Williams held the record for the longest nails since the year 2017. “I am always going to be the queen that I am with or without my nails because my nails don’t make me, I make my nails”, says Williams in the video. Talking about her experience, she said, “I’ve been growing my nails for a few decades now. I’m so, so ready for a new life. I know I’m going to miss them, but it’s just about that time – it’s time for them to go”. Let’s have a look at her journey.

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 300K views. "She's going to live in a whole new different experience once she goes home without her long nails, surely it's more comfortable than having long ones", wrote a YouTube user. Another person wrote, "This probably should take the record of the most satisfying video on the Internet".

According to the reports by the Guinness World Records, her fingernails will now be preserved and on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida. Speaking about it, Williams said, "It’s gonna be awesome. It’s going to be a like a wax of myself even though it’s just my nails. I can’t wait to see that, for real. I’m going to be grinning from ear to ear. Just really think about it, it’s amazing".

(Image Credits: Instagram/GuinnessWorldRecords)

