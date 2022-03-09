Getting trapped inside the worst possible of places, wherein escape options are scarce, might be a common phobia among the masses. In an incident that proves one's worst fears coming out to be true, a scary video featuring a woman who got stuck inside a loop slide of a cruise ship is currently doing rounds on the internet.

Weekends on cruise ships are meant to be of great amusement, but what if turns into a scary situation that will end up giving you nightmares in future? The aforementioned woman in the viral video had her worst fears coming true after she found herself stuck inside the loop slide of the cruise ship in which she was travelling in. However, according to various reports, the woman is believed to have been rescued in a short while.

This video went viral after a TikTok user going by the name YMG Travels shared it on Instagram. In the said video, a woman can be seen going up the slide, but due to less momentum, she was unable to complete the ride. She was seen sliding back upward and stopping in the slide's clear tubing that was suspended over the ocean. YMG Travels and counsellors also told that there is a side exit door for the ones who do not want to continue with the slide. Meanwhile, the text appearing on the video read- ‘ When Looping slides fail.’

Netizens left terrified and anxious on watching woman getting stuck in the slide

Soon as the video went viral, there were mixed emotions flexing over social media in response to it. Notably, the video was viewed 18 million times. Most of the netizens who took to the comments section, were the ones who were left anxious after watching the video. Also, a section of the users wanted to know what happened to the woman after she got stuck. Many were curious to know how the woman was taken out of the slide. Some of them even demanded the second part of the video. One user commented, "I would have died from claustrophobia," while another wrote," OMG. How she got off? Panic."

Image Credit: Instagram/@ymg_travels