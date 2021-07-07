Women Allows Workers To Continue Renovating The ‘wrong House’; Says 'I Will Pay'

Social media is outpouring with viral videos of funny fails and goof-ups. To add to that set of viral video trends is another bizarre incident that took place at TikToker Chloe Fountainn’s home. She got an accidental renovation of her front deck when construction workers turned up at the wrong address. What is more bewildering is that Chloe was aware of the unscheduled attendance and decided not to stop the unplanned renovation.

Fountainn shared the story in a series of TikTok videos where she claimed that she let the workmen build the concrete deck in front of her house. She also reposted the video on Instagram with a caption, "They're doing work at the wrong house," which received 200 views. While recording the videos, she mentioned that she did not intend to stop the handymen before they complete their work and “would free concrete deck, whatever they are building,” she told. She watched the renovation workers while they ripped the old deck and put up a new concrete one, local news reported.

Meanwhile, the comment section seemed to be divided, a certain section gushed over the free renovation and others tried to inject morality saying, “Not paying for something which is not yours “amounts to theft.'' Nevertheless, the verbal grueling came to an end when Chloe clarified that she was ‘going to pay’ for the new deck. She also mentioned that the house needed a new deck anyway and was long due.

Contractor demolishes ‘wrong home'

A similar incident occurred in Detroit in 2019, when the largest demolition contractor in town pulled down a ‘wrong home.’ The federally funded Adamo Group was handed a hefty sum to perform several large-scale high-profile demolitions. In the course of events, the contractors tore down a property that was one block over the home it was actually asked to deconstruct. The company was charged with wrongful demolition thereafter.

(Input: Tiktok)

