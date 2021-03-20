Women Beat Employees And Rob Drive-thru Restaurant In Florida, Video Shocks Internet

In a terrifying case of customer abuse, four women mercilessly beat an employees at a restaurant in Florida. The issue came to light after a video of the whole incident was shared online by Palm Beach County Sheriffs on their official Facebook page. In the half a minute-long video four women could be seen stepping out of their car, hitting the employee and then fleeing the scene.

According to the police, the abrupt violence was caused by an aim to steal food from the eatery. However, women could not succeed and had to flee the scene. The police’s claim is testified by the video which initially features one woman standing beside a silver Nissan Sentra at a drive-thru outlet of Popeye restaurant. As the clip progresses, the woman could be seen arguing and subsequently hitting the employee. She is then joined by three others who also attack the employee. ”One of the female suspects reached into the window and grabbed money from the register,” the police added.

Attempted Robbery

Terming the whole incident as “robbery”, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said all the four female suspects have currently fled and the police were on the lookout for them. “Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS,’ they wrote.

A customer who was present at the scene at the time of the incident told Sun-Sentinel that the spat “got crazy” and it was a moment of total shock for the onlookers and the restaurant staff. He added that when the woman approached the cashier, they got into an argument that spiralled into violent throws of punches. The incident has also got the internet furious. Many also suggested the police pay heed to the number plate of the car. "License plate is visible. Probably arrested by now,' reckoned one user. Meanwhile, another sided with the women and complaint about the resteraunt. "Not a day goes by that when I pick up a delivery from Popeyes, that I don’t want to do this. Popeyes employees are horrid!!," they wrote.





