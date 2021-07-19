Women Celebrating Birthday Alone Joined By A Group Of Strangers In Emotional Video | WATCH

We all know how important birthdays are for us. The special occasion comes after a 365-day wait and once over we can't help but countdown days to our next. While most of us are lucky to have family and friends to plan and celebrate our birthdays, there are many who don't always have loved ones near them and some who have no choice but to celebrate it on their own.

An emotional video of a woman celebrating her birthday alone was shared by Twitter handle GoodNewsMovement on Friday. In the Twitter video, a woman can be seen sitting alone in front of her birthday cake and clapping for herself in the absence of friends and family. However, the heart-breaking video takes a turn for the good, and she is joined shortly after by patrons and the restaurant staff who crowd around her table to celebrate the occasion.

Strangers join woman celebrating birthday alone

Making her feel special, the strangers begin clapping and hugging the woman to commemorate her birthday. Elated, she seemingly tears up and thanks the unknown people for making her birthday special. The viral video has so far garnered 2.7 million views.

Woman who is celebrating her birthday by herself is joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's alone. pic.twitter.com/GdvR7orTDM — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) July 15, 2021

Netizens react

Reacting to the viral video of the woman celebrating her birthday alone, netizens lauded the strangers who joined her and remarked that 'humanity was alive somewhere.'

Sending this beautiful women a boatload of good positive healthy vibes 💙💜♥️🖤💛💚🧡🧡🤎🤍 — S Luz (@zzulds) July 18, 2021

Humanity is still alive somewhere! ❤❤ — Tarif Naaz (@Tarifnaaz) July 18, 2021

❤️ I hope she had a wonderful birthday — Jessica (@capriciousjb) July 16, 2021

All this people are awesome! — Jorge Pérez (@JorgePr71904662) July 17, 2021

