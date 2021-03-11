Women In Nepal Run Carrying Their Husbands On Back To Highlight Gender Equality; See Pics

Shattering the gender norms, and propagating the message of equality, women in Nepal on Wednesday raced carrying their husbands on the back in a remarkable show of strength. Held in the playground of a school in Devghat Village Council on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the 100-meter race was run by at least 16 couple across different age groups, sources of ANI revealed. The anti-gender role marathon was organized by the local authorities who, in likeness of the women participants, believed the in the stamina and determination of women against the ‘fragile’ stereotypes.

"I participated in this race by carrying my husband on my back. I came here with lot of courage and devotion. Although I didn't manage to secure the top positions, I am happy that women are also given more priority and respect," a woman participant Pashupati Shrestha, told ANI. READ | Nepal PM Oli takes India-made Covishield vaccine

"This is a friendly game where no awards in terms of monetary value are announced but those who take part have been awarded a certificate," the chief of the village council who organized the marathon, meanwhile added. READ | Nepal SC annuls Oli-Prachanda factions' 2018 merger; awards NCP to Rishiram Kattel

Women given platform to showcase 'strength'

Durga Bahadur Thapa told the agency that the game provided the women a platform to showcase their undaunting spirit and strength. He elaborated plans about continuing the race every year. “Women in the past were considered to go to their husband's house to do domestic chores and were told they need not study further. In the present society, a daughter and son are equal and we see both of them going to school together," Thapa was quoted saying by ANI."Through this event, we want to send out a message to others that women also are capable and are no way less than men when it comes to strength and psychological well-being," he added.

As the women lead in the forefront carrying their husbands on back stunning the onlookers, villagers applauded and yelled messages of encouragement, as dozens flocked the playground from far away places, nearly 150 Kilometers from the capital city. The participants were awarded the certificates and were acknowledged for coming forward.

