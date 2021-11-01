Wondered Why Pizza Comes With A Small Table In The Centre? Watch Video

While a majority of people like to visit restaurants to dine on pizza, several prefer to order the food online. At times, pizza with a small table, sometimes even chairs, in the centre of the box. Have you ever thought about why these plastic items are always put in the centre of the box? Some might be familiar with the use of plastic equipment, while some are surprised to know the other users of plastic chairs and tools.

According to Dominos -- an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960 --, the plastic equipment is known as a pizza stool or table. The box is given with the pizza in order to prevent the top of the pizza box from collapsing in at the centre and touching the food inside. However, this time, a social media user uploaded a short video explaining the other uses of plastic equipment. In the video, the Instagram user named Shazab Farooqui shows a demonstration of how the pizza tool can be used as a pizza 'cutter'.

As the video starts, the social media user shows how the pizza cutter can be used to prevent his friend from taking a slice of it. Though his friend manages to take a small part of the pizza, Shazab shows "immense courage" to save a large portion of it.

“Who would’ve thought this was the pizza cutter #pizza #lifehack,” Shazab said in the caption of his post. Meanwhile, the life hack shown by the social media user went viral on Instagram with more than 20 million views and the count is still going on.

Social media users loved the witty video and posted their own takes on what the small plastic table can be used for. "I thought it was a toothpick, wrote an Instagram user named Jack Ousley. "I thought it was to prevent pizza from sliding around when it’s being delivered??" said the other user. " "It’s actually for the cheese not to hit the top of the box so the cheese stays intact with the pizza and doesn’t have cheese on the top," wrote the third user. "Hell no, that’s a mini table for your pizza," reacted the fourth user.

