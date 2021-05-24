'Wonderful': Baby Elephant Rescued From Reservoir, Netizens Laud Forest Officials | Watch

A baby elephant, stuck in a reservoir, was rescued by forest officials as the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter and praised the officials after watching it. After the rescue, the baby elephant reunited with its family.

Rescue operation of baby elephant

The video shows the elephant trying to climb out of a reservoir that supplied water to the village but all its attempts were unsuccessful. The rescue team used sticks and ropes to pull the elephant out. A team of veterinarians also reached the spot to examine the elephant calf.

Kaswan in the response to his tweet gave details about the rescue operation. The incident was reported to the patrolling team, who immediately reached the location followed by local range staff, the mobile squad and vets. It took a collective effort of around 3-4 hours to bring the animal safely out of the reservoir. Watch the video here:

Kiddo fell into reservoir from where water was being supplied to village. Territorial team, wildlife squad II & vet team reached on time. Was rescued & happily united with family. Mother was watching from safe. Our team. pic.twitter.com/NqSnhH94Rs — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

Range territorial team. It took 3-4 hours. But all went fine without any harm to mother or calf.



It will be repaired soon with protection this time. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

This is how unfolded. Watchtower staff called control room & range control by RT.



Patrolling party reached first. Local range staff reached then. Mobile squad as backup. And vet team for care. All communication through RT for location & information. Four hours all went normal. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 23, 2021

The video has garnered more than 69K likes from the netizens. People, happy with the rescue of the elephant, took to the comments section to praise the officials. One user commented, "Mother elephant was sure that your wildlife squad team would be able to rescue her kid." Another user commented, "Even after 70 years we dont have proper equipment for rescue misssion. Its hurting to see people still uses ropes." "Wonderful. What a team work with dedication? Kudos to all team members for this timely action. Mother elephant's blessings will be there with them forever", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

Great..but don’t you think that the team should be provided some standard rescue devices like those @NDRFHQ uses?! — Dr. Sarit K. Das 🍃 (@lucanojade) May 23, 2021

Just want to make you feel that life is worth living,this mafe my day, thanks zillion — Ranjan Chacko (@ChackoRanjan) May 23, 2021

Thanks sir for serving these Kind animals ❤️ — Aabid khan 🇮🇳 👉🇵🇸 (@Aabid_PG) May 23, 2021

Reservoirs should be made with small stairs or slop in wildlife areas and strict rules should me made to to build medium height wall around the well used for irrigation in fields open areas.we can save many wildlife animals and their babys by this. — Kundan (@kundantweet) May 23, 2021

Wonderful. What a team work with dedication? Kudos to all team members for this timely action. Mother elephant's blessings will be there with them forever. — Mohan Chandra Pargaien IFS मोहन चंद्र परगाईं (@pargaien) May 23, 2021

IMAGE: ParveenKaswan/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.