'Wonderful': Baby Elephant Rescued From Reservoir, Netizens Laud Forest Officials | Watch

The elephant calf was rescued by forest officials and the video of the incident has gone viral. Netizens were relieved to see the rescue of the animal.

A baby elephant, stuck in a reservoir, was rescued by forest officials as the video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter and praised the officials after watching it. After the rescue, the baby elephant reunited with its family.

Rescue operation of baby elephant

The video shows the elephant trying to climb out of a reservoir that supplied water to the village but all its attempts were unsuccessful. The rescue team used sticks and ropes to pull the elephant out. A team of veterinarians also reached the spot to examine the elephant calf.  

Kaswan in the response to his tweet gave details about the rescue operation. The incident was reported to the patrolling team, who immediately reached the location followed by local range staff, the mobile squad and vets. It took a collective effort of around 3-4 hours to bring the animal safely out of the reservoir. Watch the video here:

The video has garnered more than 69K likes from the netizens. People, happy with the rescue of the elephant, took to the comments section to praise the officials. One user commented, "Mother elephant was sure that your wildlife squad team would be able to rescue her kid." Another user commented, "Even after 70 years we dont have proper equipment for rescue misssion. Its hurting to see people still uses ropes." "Wonderful. What a team work with dedication? Kudos to all team members for this timely action. Mother elephant's blessings will be there with them forever", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

