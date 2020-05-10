'Wonderful Man' Makes Graduation Day 'memorable' For Two Girls Amid Pandemic; Watch

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus as most educational institutions are shut down and people are confined to their homes, numerous graduation ceremonies are taking place remotely. A sanitation worker apparently named Bruce was passing by two girls taking pictures on graduation day outside their home and he made it special in the most ‘lovely’ manner by singing for them.

In the heartwarming clip, even shared by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman, the man is recorded singing a 'soulful' song for the two girls from his van while still maintaining social distancing and the video has gone viral. Supposedly Bruce had two daughters of his own but they died in a car accident. While sharing the Chapman also confessed that the short clip made him emotional as he also has three daughters.

These young ladies were outside taking pictures for their 2020 graduation when this sanitation-worker named Bruce stopped and sang to them.



Also, Bruce lost two daughters to car-accidents. He tells the story.



I’m crying. I have 3 girls.



BE A BRUCE.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/V1ykgFE1bH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 9, 2020

‘What a guy’

The video has already garnered over 1.1 million views on Twitter and has been widely shared on various social media platforms. Thousands of internet users lauded the ‘wonderful man’ that is Bruce. One of the Twitter users also noted that ‘kindness goes a long way’ especially amid these gloomy times of the global health crisis. According to the girl who originally posted the video, she was with her cousin when the ‘wonderful man’ passed by to make the day ‘memorable’.

I'm crying. My sister & cousin we're just taking pictures outside & this WONDERFUL man stopped by. Thank you Bruce & R.I.P to his girls who passed away.

this was so lovely and bittersweet. bless that man's strength, kindness, and perseverance.



and congratulations!! i just read that only about 3-4% of latinas have a master's degree. keep reaching for the stars

Seriously... I didn't want to cry, but I did. Congrats to those young ladies and nothing but positive vibes and applause for that gentleman and his kind act.

That was so nice.. I'm going to cry

Goddam you, Rex. But in the best way. This is humanity at it's finest.

What a guy, to stop and take the time to do this. This is the content I'm here for

