'Wonderful': Video Of Swan Waiting For Human To Return Home Leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch

Internet is flooded with animal videos that capture the attention of netizens with their cute antics. Adding to the unending list, a video has surfaced on the internet where a swan was waiting for its human. The cute video of the bird and the human has amazed the netizens, who could not stop themselves from reacting to the clip.

The video was shared on Reddit and the caption of the clip reads, "Waiting for Dad to get home from work." In the video, a swan can be seen standing on the grass, waiting for its human to return home. After few moments, a vehicle came near the lawn and stopped allowing a person to come out of it. As soon as the person gets down, the bird flies near him. The man and the bird can be seen walking back together. In the video, people can be heard laughing as the swan and persons walk. Watch the video here:

Netizens react to the clip

The clip, since being shared on Reddit, has been 99 per cent upvoted and has gathered several reactions. Netizens, surprised to see the bond of the human and the swan, expressed their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "I guess they must have raised it from birth? Idk how else you would tame a swan." Another netizen commented, "Oh this made me so happy! What a wonderful welcome home." Another user wrote, "This is why animals are better than humans." Check out some user reactions:

Earlier this month, a video featuring a dog and a bird won the hearts of netizens. The 36-second long video clip was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Enjoying the view." The video shows a dog sitting on a floor and enjoying nature's beauty. Within seconds, a bird flies over to the pooch and takes a seat alongside it. They sat together for a few moments to soak up the amazing view. Meanwhile, the sound of bird's chirping adds to the beauty of the video. Take a look at the post:

