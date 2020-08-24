Video: Woodpecker Tries To Dig A Nest In Concrete Wall, Netizens Sad To Watch 'new Low'

A heartbreaking video of a woodpecker pecking on a solid wall has enraged the netizens. The netizens are blaming people for taking away the natural habitat of the birds and animals all across the globe. IFS Susanta Nanda, who uploaded the video, captioned it as ‘urbanised woodpecker’.

Woodpecker pecks on a concrete wall

In the 32 seconds short clip, one can see the bird continuously pecking its beak on the concrete wall. The bird has managed to create a cavity on the wall. According to the caption of the video, Nanda is shocked by the ability of the bird to dig a hole on such a concrete wall. However, at the same time he feels sad as he says, “Digging for nest in a concrete wall must be a new low”.

Read: Video Shows Cassowary Bird Eating 'aggressively', Netizens Say 'we Know Similar People'

Urbanised woodpecker😳



Digging for nest in a concrete wall must be a new low.Had never realised that it’s beak can be so strong .. pic.twitter.com/CI2HM3WHhQ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 23, 2020

Uploaded on August 23, the video has gathered 22K views. Saddened by the video, tweeples took over to the comment section. One user wrote, "Just like how all that glitters is not gold in history, All that looks woody is not wood! and all that looks like concrete is not concrete in modern-day". The video has garnered 360 Retweets and comments. Tweeples are Retweeting the video with their own captions. Trying to normalize the current scenario, one user captioned the video as, "It's the new Normal Survival of the fittest. Must get adjusted to it".

Read: It Gets Worse For Bolsonaro; Rhea Bird Painfully Pecks Brazil's Covid-stricken President

May be it is Modern Construction&the wall is so weak that a woodpecker can make its nest. — VIJAYA SREE N (@LEOVSN) August 23, 2020

Yes, Urbanised #woodpecker 😊

Not a concrete pecker yet, that adaptation wud aggravate our issues for sure 😉😜



Lets create more urban #forests #nature for these local #biodiversity #birds which is still their Home 🙏🏽 @moefcc — A Murali Krishna (@amksocialwork) August 23, 2020

😲😲 Amazing!!!! — Susanna George (@Susanna65117741) August 23, 2020

Humans have altered everyone else life on earth including themselves. https://t.co/ajWGd6MGZ5 — Tarit Kanti Chakma (@ChakmaTarit) August 23, 2020

Sad to watch this. Many humans don't have a roof over their head, still concrete jungle is affecting life of other species. Where we go? @shruthinr @RajeswariNaraya https://t.co/T72UyLrBlD — NagamaniBalagurusamy (@bnagas) August 23, 2020

Strong Beak or Poor concrete 🙄🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8ewjnGKg9j — Gaurav Bhargava (@archgauravspa) August 23, 2020

it's pity,,

this beautiful woodpecker is trying to carve a nest in a concrete.. — Punam Kerketta (@kerketta_punam) August 23, 2020

Few days back, video of another bird went viral. The speciality about the bird was that it was a 'foodie' bird. The video tracks the Cassowary at a different time of the day and shows it gobbling up tomatoes, beans and other fruits. The clip starts with showing the beautiful bird’s facial expression as it gobbles up an entire tomato. It then shows it snacking on blueberries right from a human palm. The compilation finally ends by showing the bird using its beak to lift more tomatoes and gulping them down straight.

Read: Good News: Man Buys Birds To Set Them Free, Netizens Applaud The Gesture

Also Read: Video: Ostrich Photobombs Spanish Politician During Live Broadcast

(Image Credits: Susanta Nanda3)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.