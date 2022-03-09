Wordle Players Upset Over Game For Not Choosing Word Related To International Women’s Day

Women across the world celebrated International Women's Day on 8 March. This day celebrates the achievements shown by women across the globe in different walks of life. However, Wordle players have accused the game of "discrimination" and being "rude" for not choosing the word which was related to International Women's Day. The disappointed players took to their Twitter handle to express their anger as the game did not include the word women.

Wordle players on the microblogging site insisted that they expected the daily word game to use women as it would reflect the occasion of International Women's Day. The word, however, turned out to be sweet which disappointed the players of the game. The people not happy with the Wordle choosing the word sweet on the special day of women expressed their anger on Twitter. One user wrote, "What is this discrimination on international women's day? Just lost my streak."

Wordle 262 X/6



⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟨🟩⬛⬛

🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟨🟩🟩⬛

🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩



What is this discrimination on international womens day? Just lost my streak 😢 — IlluminAarti (@_AartiFicial) March 8, 2022

Netizens say 'Wordle missed a trick with today's word'

One social media user wrote, "rude of wordle not to show some respect on international women’s day." Another user commented, "Happy Women’s Day!! low-key disappointed today’s wordle wasn’t Woman." Another netizen wrote, "I started with #woman considering today is woman’s day. Wish you all a very happy women’s day." A Twitter user mentioned that Wordle missed the trick on International Women's day. The user wrote, "Happy International Women's Day #IWD2022 - I must say, Wordle missed a trick with today's word."

Today’s Wordle answer wasn’t “women”? Wow, I guess we still can’t have it all. #InternationalWomensDay — sarah mceneaney (@sarahmceneaney) March 8, 2022

On International Women’s Day? Wordle how could you??? pic.twitter.com/qinUdwBned — Rosalie Rubio (@rosalieru6io) March 8, 2022

can’t believe i didn’t get today’s wordle……. on international women’s day…,. misogyny permeates every aspect of our lives………. — lil bones jones (@aimiekins) March 8, 2022

rude of wordle not to show some respect on international women’s day pic.twitter.com/er3f3UYgsh — krista moy (@moytweetsworld) March 8, 2022

Happy International Women's Day #IWD2022 - I must say, Wordle missed a trick with today's word... — Jessica Morgan (@cornwalljess) March 8, 2022

In the spirit of International women's day my first guess was "women".



Wordle 262 5/6



🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨🟨🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Yenzi (@Yoncetheicon) March 8, 2022

Why wasnt wordle’s word of the day ‘women’ ugh — Dunia🧚🏼‍♀️🌿🪐🍇 (@dunia_amm) March 8, 2022

I was so sure they were going to use WOMEN for International Women’s Day. Oh well. I still did well. Wordle 262 3/6



🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜

🟨⬜⬜🟩🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — 🦋Just Kris 🐝 (@Kris70829954) March 8, 2022

International Women's Day

Every year, March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day to promote women’s rights and celebrate their achievements across the economic, cultural and political spheres. Every year, the United Nations celebrates the day by setting up different themes centred on women’s rights and issues. The theme for this year's International Women’s Day was, "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow." The UN stressed that the theme recognized the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are making efforts for "climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all."

