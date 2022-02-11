Wordle Players Upset Over Losing Score Streak; '15-day Streak Nowhere To Be Seen'

Wordle players were upset on Thursday as their streaks were reset after the game moved to the New York Times website. However, it was later revealed that the streak was accidentally reset and that the situation will be under control. As per a report by The Independent, last month, the New York Times purchased the popular free word game from its developer, Josh Wardle. After the game was sold to a new owner, players were told that their streaks would be kept, but their streak was accidentally lost after the game was moved to the NYT website.

The New York Times later stated that the issue had been detected and that a solution was in the works. Josh Wordle said in a statement that he chose to sell the popular game after it became overwhelming for him to run. The New York Times has stated that the game would initially remain free but has not stated whether or not an NYT subscription will be necessary in the future to play the game.

People voice their concerns on Twitter

When some people came to know that their streaks were lost, they quickly rushed to Twitter to voice their concerns that after being redirected to the NYT website, their Wordle streaks were lost. One Twitter user wrote, "So the first thing the NY Times does with Wordle is put in a redirect which kills our streaks. You had ONE JOB. (sic)"

Another Twitter user said, "Wordle streak reset when it moved to the New York Times. (sic)"

"Anyone else lose their past wordle history with the NY Times transfer??? 15 day streak nowhere to be seen," another user wrote.

Anyone else lose their past wordle history with the NY Times transfer???

15 day streak nowhere to be seen.



THE NEW YORK TIMES LOST MY WORDLE STREAK pic.twitter.com/OroKQZlu07 — she/they fray truther @ castlevania prog (p4s) (@aymericdeboreI) February 11, 2022

did the wordle to NYT games conversion just kill my entire streak?

me: 🟩🟩🟩🟩!!! — cindy zhang 🌝 (@cindypepper) February 10, 2022

The game has become very popular over the past few months and users all around the world have shared their experiences with the game and talked about how the game has become a part of their lives. Josh Wardle expressed his gratitude to users for sharing their experiences, saying he was amazed by the response of everyone who has played the game. He stated that the game has become greater than he ever thought, according to the Independent.

(Image: Shutterstock)