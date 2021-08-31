'Words Have Immense Power': Motivational Insta Post With Words Of Wisdom Inspires Netizens

An inspirational post shared by an Instagram page ‘mother with sign’ that conveys words of wisdom has motivated the internet. The post depicts Poonam Sapra holding the signposts that educate the netizens on how to carefully choose their words as it can have an immense impact on the lives of others. “Choose your words carefully,” one of the signposts held by Sharpa tells netizens.

While another cautions that words have immense power and that they can either make one laugh, prompting one to forget all worries or can pull someone down. “They can inspire you to be better,” reads the next one, adding, or otherwise it can also “demoralize and demotivate you.”The posts further go on to read, “Words can mend broken hearts, or can be sharp and cause immense pain.” “They can make everything in life worthwhile, or make everything toxic.” Since shared, the motivational post has uplifted the readers in so many ways.

“Just something we don't remember. Insulting and hurtful words cut deep and are hard to forget. They impact us,” the caption to the post reads. “Words can make us calm and feel valued. Words can inspire us to do great things, to fight inner and outer battles, to achieve heights and stay determined,” it continues. Further, the caption says, “Words make us feel emotions if you think about it, a national anthem too is made of words and look at the power it has to make us feel the way we do for our country.”

“It's wise to choose our words carefully,” the inspiring post reads. “Speak after careful consideration. Speak less if you must. Promise less. Speak kindly when you do. Speak gently if you can. For once you speak, you can't take those words back,” it goes on to add.

Netizens hail the 'great message'

Labelling the post as “enlightening,” netizens hailed the power of Sharpa’s words as they appreciated the immense wisdom that she shared with the Instagram community. “Great message,” one wrote. “So true, will try to be more patient and talk gently while I'm angry,” another commented. “Thank you for this. Going through a tough phase and this lent some perspective,” meanwhile the third stated. Users dropped a slew of reactions, making heart emoticon and calling the post “lovely.” “I like how aunty’s expressions changing with every picture,” one complimented.