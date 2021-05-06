World Famous Celiist Yo-Yo Ma Dedicates 'tune Of Comfort' For India's COVID-19 Fight

Acclaimed American cellist Yo-Yo Ma on Wednesday dedicated a symphony for the Indian citizens’ resilience and strength in their fight against the devastating surge of the coronavirus wave, wreaking havoc on the overwhelmed health systems. Conveying his message of solidarity with India battling circumstances quite never witnessed during the COVID-19 health crisis, the world-renowned musician aired the tune as a part of the relief campaign #SongsOfComfort.

Yo-Yo Ma launched the initiative last year in the pandemic to uplift the spirits and calm anxieties of ailing patients, grief of the mourning families, and uplift those who had members battling the COVID-19 towards recovery. In a nearly 4-minute video performance that he posted via his official Twitter handle for India, Yo-Yo-Ma played The Sarabandes from JS Bach’s Six Suites.

'Songs of Comfort' project was started by the world-renowned cellist in collaboration with the pianist Kathryn Stott as the duo released musical collection ‘Songs of Comfort and Hope’ in December 2019 during the initial days of the pandemic’s outbreak and subsequent clampdowns across the US, and the West. The series of the recorded-at-home musical offerings was popularized in the midst of COVID-19 isolation and hardships as businesses shuttered worldwide and the lives screeched to a standstill after WHO declared a global health emergency. A self-shot video of Czech composer Antonín Dvořák's Goin' Home struck a chord with more than 18 million citizens worldwide, at the time under lockdown in different parts of the world, last year.

For India.

Sarabande from Bach's Suite for Solo Cello No. 4. #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/SjwTmC0DpD — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) May 4, 2021

"Songs bring a sense of community, identity, and purpose, crossing boundaries and binding us together in thanks, consolation, and encouragement. It had long been our wish to explore this medium further, but we could never have imagined that the catalyst would be a pandemic that fundamentally rearranged our ways of living,” Ma said in a recorded video address to the people worldwide. He called the tunes an outlet of emotions, that express desires, and feelings of great spirit, optimism, and unity in times of despair.

Encouraging to 'not give up'

As India braced for a challenging fight against the deadly coronavirus with frontline workers in the armed forces leading the response to address oxygen shortages, and medics and nursing staff at war with the virus inside the hospital wards stretched to the maximum threshold, the musician sent a message of hope for the people "to not give up". The country in the last 24 hours registered 4.12k new variant cases 3,980 covid-related fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In such dire times, the commenters acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the support pouring in from different quarters.

Thank You,I feel like Titanic(india) is Sinking,every Where Noises O2,O2 less life saving jockets(icu beds)difrentiating With class1,2,3 passangers(patients),but unfortunately titanic was sunk,but I hope My nation will not going to sink,,, — M K (@MKSHindustani) May 4, 2021

What a lovely gesture! Quite interestingly “Bach” literally means “survive” in bengali. — hajabarala (@hajabarala7) May 4, 2021

You’ve both soothed and given voice to so many of our souls during this pandemic. Thank you so very much. — Gregor Mendel (@GregortheMendel) May 5, 2021

Hope to have you back in India once all this ends! ❤️ — Ashna Sawhney (@AshnaSawhney) May 4, 2021

Deeply moving. Thank you for playing so beautifully. — Pink Azalea (@pinkazalea1) May 4, 2021

This was beautiful! Thank you Yo-Yo Ma for sharing your lovely talent with the world! — #DeeAnn (@DeeAnn64238057) May 5, 2021

thank you 💜🙏your rendition is deeply moving & comforting — ᴮᵘᵗᵗᵉʳ⁷MSKᵈ²+ㅅ-)🗡💜 (@yoongi201010) May 4, 2021

Thank you! This is so beautiful in our time of pain and suffering. — S Chakravarthi (@chucksho) May 4, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.