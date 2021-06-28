World-first Weight Loss Device Labelled As 'bizarre And Disturbing' On Social Media

As the University of Otago researchers introduced the “world’s first medical weight loss device” to help fight the global obesity epidemic, netizens called it “absolutely awful” and “degrading”. The ‘Dental Slim Diet Control’ uses magnetic devices fitted to the top and bottom rear teeth to restrict people from opening their mouth any wider than 2mm. The researchers said that the device effectively limits the participant to a liquid diet, while not restricting breathing nor free speech.

However, the explanation did not stop scores of people on social media from sharing their bite-sized opinions about the device. Even though the researchers clarified that it is aimed to assist people who need to undergo surgery, internet users dubbed it as one of the “most appalling things” and further called it a “torture device”. One user even wrote, “Yes, the problem is that us fatties can’t keep our mouth shut”.

“Putting aside the f*****d nature of this and what it says about the creators and their view of fat people, how is it actually effective? You can still maintain the same calorie intake via liquids of that's what it's aiming to reduce,” added another. “What if somebody needs to throw up? They just choke to death? What if the person has e.g. a heart attack and needs to be intubated quickly? This seems highly unethical,” wrote third.

This is torture. Literal, factual, torture. — local witch frand (@kingdomofwench) June 28, 2021

A world-first and world-last, I sincerely hope. This is a torture device and you should be embarrassed to be promoting it, let alone to be associated with it. — Giovanni Tiso (@gtiso) June 28, 2021

a holistic solution to obesity that focuses on its socio-economic roots and promotes access (time, cost, etc) to healthy, sustainable diets? no, let's bolt fatties' mouths shut and put them on a forced juice cleanse! — Katjo Buissink ✏️ (@proletarikat) June 28, 2021

Magnets which clamp people's mouths shut and need a custom tool to unlock? Looking forward to this in the next season of The Handmaid's Tale. — David Ritchie (@dritchie) June 28, 2021

This is one of the most appalling things I have ever seen. — Süßkartoffel 🥔 (@Corners2021) June 28, 2021

I am stunned this got through NZ ethics committee. Appalling — BarbsNZGarden (@BarbsNZgarden) June 28, 2021

This is bizarre and disturbing. Is this satire? — Joel Hensman (@JoelHensman) June 28, 2021

because liquid and starvation diets are definitely the way to teach people about nutrition and healthy eating for weight loss — Random Sarah (@random_pest) June 28, 2021

'Effective and affordable tool' for battling obesity

Meanwhile, University of Otago Health Sciences Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Brunton, who is the lead researcher, said that the device will be an effective, safe, and affordable tool for people battling obesity. Brunton explained that it is fitted by a dentist and can be released by the user in the case of an emergency and can be repeatedly fitted and removed. As per the press note, the participants in a Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36kg in two weeks and were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey.

The University noted that most patients experienced occasional discomfort due to the device, and it was quite severe after 24 hours, with the friction of the device against the cheeks being the main reason. Unsurprisingly, participants found it difficult to talk for as prolonged a period as they were used to. Participants also found the liquid diet monotonous.

However, Brunton said that the device helped participants establish new eating habits. He also said that the “beauty” if the device was patients could have the magnets disengaged after a couple of weeks. “This would allow for a phased approach to weight loss supported by advice from a dietician allowing long-term weight loss goals to be realised,” Brunton said.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Twitter



