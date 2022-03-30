Last Updated:

World Idli Day: Netizens Opt Quirky Ways To Celebrate The Day, Share Interesting Recipes

March 30 is celebrated as World Idli Day every year. Netizens share different yet interesting recipes to celebrate the day. Have a look:

Written By
Swati Singh
World Idli Day

Image: Twitter/@mani_2906


March 30 is celebrated as World Idli Day every year. First observed in 2015, the day is the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular idli-only caterer from Chennai. He made 1,328 varieties of idlis and 44-kilogram idli that were cut by a top bureaucrat to declare March 30 as World Idli Day. Some food historians opine that idli first originated in Indonesia, some claim that the dish got its name from ‘Iddalige’, a dish mentioned in a Kannada work dating back to 920 AD.

To our knowledge, Idli has also been considered 'space food.' As per the news agency ANI, for the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg Pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. The mission was planned to be launched on ISRO's GSLV Mk III in December 2021, but this has since been delayed to no earlier than 2023.

Netizens opt for quirky ways to celebrate World Idli Day, share recipes

Twitter users opted for different ways to celebrate World Idli Day by sharing some interesting recipes and wishes. A Twitter user wrote, "On #WorldIdliDay I would like to thank whoever invented idli sambhar for giving a light, safe & sumptuous breakfast option to the world." Another one tweeted, "Favorite breakfast forever Idliii Today is #WorldIdliDay Gift from South India to the world & considered as a best breakfast food. . #IdliDay." Have a look:

Stating that Idli is his favourite dish, a netizen mentioned, "Long LIVE IDLY, You are a great combination with chicken or mutton PULUSU Also a food for Indian astronauts in space !" Many even shared the recipes on the microblogging site, here are some of them that you can try at home:

Image: Twitter/@mani_2906

First Published:
