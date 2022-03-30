World Idli Day: Netizens Opt Quirky Ways To Celebrate The Day, Share Interesting Recipes

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@mani_2906
March 30 is celebrated as World Idli Day every year. First observed in 2015, the day is the brainchild of Eniyavan, a popular idli-only caterer from Chennai. He made 1,328 varieties of idlis and 44-kilogram idli that were cut by a top bureaucrat to declare March 30 as World Idli Day. Some food historians opine that idli first originated in Indonesia, some claim that the dish got its name from ‘Iddalige’, a dish mentioned in a Kannada work dating back to 920 AD.
To our knowledge, Idli has also been considered 'space food.' As per the news agency ANI, for the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg Pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. The mission was planned to be launched on ISRO's GSLV Mk III in December 2021, but this has since been delayed to no earlier than 2023.
Twitter users opted for different ways to celebrate World Idli Day by sharing some interesting recipes and wishes. A Twitter user wrote, "On #WorldIdliDay I would like to thank whoever invented idli sambhar for giving a light, safe & sumptuous breakfast option to the world." Another one tweeted, "Favorite breakfast forever Idliii Today is #WorldIdliDay Gift from South India to the world & considered as a best breakfast food. . #IdliDay." Have a look:
On #WorldIdliDay I would like to thank whoever invented idli sambhar for giving a light, safe & sumptuous breakfast option to the world.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) March 30, 2022
Favorite breakfast forever 😍😋Idliii🤍💚— Manisha (@mani_2906) March 30, 2022
Today is #WorldIdliDay
Gift from South India to the world & considered as best breakfast food.
.#IdliDay pic.twitter.com/woQHRpPx6e
Happy World Idli Day 💐#IdliDay @narendramodi @kishanreddybjp @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/Bw2oKv1DhM— Swapnil Nayak ( ಸ್ವಪ್ನಿಲ್ ನಾಯಕ್ ) 🇮🇳 (@swapnyk) March 30, 2022
Long LIVE IDLY , You are a great combination with chicken or mutton PULUSU 😋— Naidu - Bhushan (@Bhushansz) March 30, 2022
Also a food for Indian astronauts in space ! #WorldIdliDay pic.twitter.com/Mp2xlgK8U5
Stating that Idli is his favourite dish, a netizen mentioned, "Long LIVE IDLY, You are a great combination with chicken or mutton PULUSU Also a food for Indian astronauts in space !" Many even shared the recipes on the microblogging site, here are some of them that you can try at home:
On this occasion of World Idli Day I would like to share the recipe of Samolina Idli or Rava Idli— Shwethajanardhan (@Shwethaj28) March 30, 2022
Recipe link 👇https://t.co/L3PbAm4gAl pic.twitter.com/rSujkBV3u2
New video by Hebbars Kitchen: 4 Instant Idli Recipes For Weekend Morning Breakfast | Quick & Easy South Indian Breakfast Recipes https://t.co/3RY2hX7KXE— celebkitchen (@celebkitchen2) March 26, 2022
SOFT IDLY RECIPE https://t.co/PnZXH0fRQK— Nandita Das (@vegindiarecipes) March 23, 2022
Idli upma recipe, the best reliable recipe for leftover Idli-the staple South Indian breakfast food. This recipe made in a few minutes and can be served as an evening snack or as breakfast.— Sujatha Muralidhar (@pepperbowl) March 26, 2022
Recipe: https://t.co/o4I2rGYPWA#Recipe #recipes #idliupma #foodie pic.twitter.com/oYp0TKMCky
