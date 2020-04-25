World Intellectual Property Day Theme 2020 And Other Details Revealed

April 26 is observed as World Intellectual Property Day. This day is celebrated to learn about the role that intellectual property (IP) rights play in promoting creativity and innovation. As per reports, World Intellectual Property Day 2020 places creativity at the centre of attempts to build a green world. And it also said that people often wonder why. It is said that today's decisions help in shaping tomorrow’s future. And because the Earth is our home, one needs to take care of it.

World Intellectual Property Day Theme 2020

As per reports, the theme for The World Intellectual Property Day 2020 is ‘Innovate for a Green Future.’ It was also reported that The WIPO GREEN team will take a closer look at green innovation and sustainable technology following the theme of 2020.

According to reports, WIPO's annual efforts to mark World IP Day include coordination of the World IP Day map of events around the globe among other activities. And as the global marketplace for sustainable technology, the team is looking forward to celebrating the World Intellectual Property Day with its 100 partners and over 1400 platform users.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep everybody healthy, it is reported that WIPO will not arrange any physical activities, and will encourage the community of World IP Day to switch celebrations to virtual platforms.

World Intellectual Property Day 2019: Theme

The theme of World Intellectual Property Day 2019 was ‘Reach for Gold: IP and Sports’ The theme focussed on the sporting sector. It also examined how the rights to innovation, imagination and intellectual property (IP) that enable and protect them substitute the growth and enjoyment of sport around the world.

History

As per reports, in the year 2000, the member states of the WIPO proclaimed April 26, the day on which the 1970 WIPO Convention entered into force. It is also reported that they want to eliminate the distance between the company or legal definition of IP, and its importance to the lives of people. It is committed to developing a fair and approachable international system of intellectual property (IP) that rewards creativity, promotes innovation and contributes to economic growth while protecting the public interest.

