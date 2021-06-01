World Milk Day: Amul MD Shares Celebratory Doodle; Netizens Tag PETA On The Occasion

On the occasion of World Milk Day, India's dairy major Amul shared a doodle celebrating milk. In its topical, Amul featured its infamous mascot the 'Amul girl' drinking milk saying- 'Jug Jug Piyo', a spin on the famous Indian 'Jug Jug Jiyo' catchphrase. The topical celebrating milk comes shortly after the dairy major engaged in a face-off with PETA India over the latter's proposition pushing 'Vegan milk' over cow milk. With the Amul-PETA tiff still fresh in the mind of the netizens, several users began tagging PETA on Amul's topical advising it to drink milk too.

Netizens wish PETA on World Milk Day

PETA after Amul tweet...😜 pic.twitter.com/32QINnR2Hj — Shruti Sharma (@ShrutiS89088079) June 1, 2021

Amul vs PETA India

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) became the center of flak after it decided to advise India's dairy icon Amul to switch to producing vegan milk.

“We would again like to encourage Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products that are only growing. Other companies are responding to market changes, and Amul can too,” PETA India said.

PETA's advice was sharply countered by several experts and Amul MD RS Sodhi who slammed the advice with facts sharing how PETA's suggestion would kill the only source of livelihood of dairy farmers.

“Don't you know dairy farmers are mostly landless? Your designs may kill their only source of livelihood. Mind it milk is in our faith, our traditions, our taste, our food habits an easy and always available source of nutrition, Ashwini Mahajan, national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch said on the Amul vs PETA tiff.

World Milk Day

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1 to recognize the importance of milk as a highly nutritious global food item. It not only considered an excellent source of nourishment, but is also a source of income for roughly a billion people throughout the world. The first World Milk Day was celebrated by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization nearly 21 years ago. The World Milk Day 2021 theme is sustainability in the dairy sector, as well as environmental, nutritional, and socioeconomic empowerment.

In India, the White Revolution and Dr Verghese Kurien have specific significance when it comes to celebrating milk. The movement launched to make India self-dependent in milk production was initiated by Dr Verghese Kurien who is known as the 'Father of White Revolution.'

