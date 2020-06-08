World Ocean Day 2020: Spectacular Underwater Videos Prove 'oceans Are Wonders'

World Ocean Day is celebrated on June 8 every year to remind people of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. According to the United Nations, the purpose of the day is spread awareness about the impact of human activities on the oceans as well as develop one united movement for the creatures of the ocean. This year, social media has been flooded by clips, photographs celebrating the day. Here are the top five videos that will prove how spectacular are the five oceans and the creatures that it houses.

Fish escapes from the jaws of a dolphin

The clip posted by Ness Fishery Board shows a fish thrown into the air before it disappears. However, it is then revealed that the "lucky" fish had escaped from the jaws of a dolphin which was trying to gulp it. In the clip, the fish is also shown with rake marks from the Dolphin’s teeth.

Read: World Ocean Day Images That Can Be Shared To Promote Ocean Preservation

'The one that got away' - The Moray Firth is famous for it's salmon and dolphin populations. Our cameras captured footage of a lucky fish that had escaped 'the jaws of death' - rake marks from the dolphins teeth can be seen on its side 🙂 @BBCSpringwatch @nature_scot @whalesorg pic.twitter.com/fmPTeFf3GY — Ness Fishery Board (@FishtheNess) June 5, 2020

Sea Sapphire disappears in the waters

A Specular video posted on Vimeo shows a sea sapphire or Sapphirina. The clip shows the copepod radiating blue light only to disappear in a few seconds.

Underwater waterfall

A video shared IFS officer Sudha Ramen shows an underwater waterfall in Mauritius. According to the locals, it is the coastal sand that's getting moved by the water currents in the waterfall.

Read: World Oceans Day 2020: Meaning And Significance That You Must Know About

Oceans are wonders. Look at this underwater waterfall near Mauritius Islands.



They say it the coastal sand that's getting moved by the water currents.

Oceans not just occupy three fourths of earth, they are crucial for our survival too. #WorldOceansDaypic.twitter.com/falMKYShGA — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 8, 2020

Octopus changes colours as it dreams

A video posted by a user on Twitter features an octopus changing colours while sleeping. As per the tweet, the octopus is changing colours probably because it is dreaming and that too, dreaming about hunting and eating its prey.

A marine biologist films this octopus changing colors while dreaming and it’s spectacular pic.twitter.com/hrHaYdVnsc — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) September 27, 2019

North Atlantic right whales

This video shared on Twitter by NOAA’s Farallones Sanctuary attempts to educate people about one of the most endangered ocean species - North Atlantic right whales. The clip also details what one should do if they encounter this creature.

North Atlantic right whales, found in @NOAASBNMS, are one of the world's most endangered ocean species. Learn what sanctuaries and our partners are doing to protect them. pic.twitter.com/eOvnmnF0mb — NOAA's Farallones Sanctuary (@GFNMS) June 5, 2020

Read: World Oceans Day Wishes: Collection Of Warm Wishes To Share With Family & Friends

Read: World Ocean Day Quotes: A Collection Of Exquisite Quotes To Share With Family & Friends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.