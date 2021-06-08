World Oceans Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Paying Tribute To This Year’s Theme

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha paying a tribute to this year’s theme of World Oceans Day. Pattnaik shared a picture of his stunning art on Twitter which grabbed the attention of netizens who took to social media to praise his incredible creation.

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on World Oceans Day

The picture shared by Pattnaik shows the sculpture of several organisms found in the ocean made of sand. Pattnaik through his creation gives out the message of preserving water bodies. He shared the image along with the caption, "Today is WorldOceansDay, let’s celebrate and Preserve our oceans for sustainability. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha India."

Today is #WorldOceansDay, let’s celebrate and Preserve our oceans for sustainability. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha India . pic.twitter.com/PnzWeONx56 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 8, 2021

After being shared on Twitter, the post has garnered over 3000 likes and several reactions. People amazed by the concept and the beautiful representation of this year’s theme for World Oceans Day took to the comments section to appreciate the art. One user commented, "Excellent work. It's time that we really start taking this seriously until its too late!!!". Another individual commented, "This is really impressive post". "Waaooo. what an amazing SandArt Sir", commented another user.

About World Ocean Day 2021

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8. This year, the theme of World Oceans Day is 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Oceans Day 2021 will be the second virtual gathering. The concept of World Oceans Day was first proposed in 1992 at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit. This idea arose from a desire to honour the world's shared ocean and people's personal connections to it. This raised public awareness of the ocean's critical role in our lives and the critical ways in which individuals can help to protect it.

