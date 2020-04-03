World Party Day: The History Of This Special Day And Why It Is Celebrated Worldwide

On World Party Day, people around the world try to synchronise and party together at the same time. Those who believe in the principles of World Party Day think that partying is the opposite of war. Which is why, on this day, people across the globe try to party with each other at the same time to promote unity and peaceful coexistence. Everyone can join this synchronised party, irrespective of where they live and their country of origin. World Party Day is celebrated every year on April 3, 2020.

What is World Party Day and why is it celebrated?

World Party Day was first celebrated in 1996 after the publication of the novel Flight: A Quantum Fiction Novel. Written by Vanna Bonta, the book spoke about a worldwide synchronized party where every country would celebrate together at the same time. After reading this novel, several people were intrigued by the idea and decided to turn it into reality.

Now, World Party Day is celebrated each year on April 3, 2020. On this day, people across the globe choose a specific time and party together with each other, no matter where they are. This festival is an optimistic celebration of humanity and is meant to promote unity, diversity, and peaceful coexistence.

A common slogan used during World Party Day is “Pass the food and turn up the music." It does not matter how you party on World Party Day. There is no hard and fast rule on how you should party. If you want, you can go out with your friends or even stay at home and just play games. You can also just party by yourself, and look to enjoy your time. The goal of this festival is to just party alongside everyone else in the world.

