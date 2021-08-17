World Photography Day: Here's A Look At 2021's Most Incredible Viral Pictures

Quick links:
A slum colony, decorated with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival Diwali in Mumbai.
Masked guests attend the "Grand Bal Christian Dior" during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer fashion collection presented in Paris.
A dog walks past a mural by street artist Alex Martinez outside a shop in the Psiri area of central Athens.
Britain's Leah Julia Wilkinson, left, comforts India's Deep Grace Ekka after Britain won their women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Devotees with their faces covered with colored powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
Patients cover their eyes as they wait for cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore.
Afghan militiamen join Afghan defence and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
