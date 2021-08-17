World Photography Day: Here's A Look At 2021's Most Incredible Viral Pictures

Last Updated: 17th August, 2021 20:56 IST

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Patients cover their eyes as they wait for cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore.

Devotees with their faces covered with colored powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.