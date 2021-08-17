Last Updated:

World Photography Day: Here's A Look At 2021's Most Incredible Viral Pictures

Photographs are the best way to capture memories and feelings! To commemorate this, August 19 has been observed as World Photography Day.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
World Photography Day
1/11
Credit: AP

A slum colony, decorated with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival Diwali in Mumbai.

World Photography Day
2/11
Credit: AP

Masked guests attend the "Grand Bal Christian Dior" during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer fashion collection presented in Paris.

World Photography Day
3/11
Credit: AP

A dog walks past a mural by street artist Alex Martinez outside a shop in the Psiri area of central Athens.

World Photography Day
4/11
Credit: AP

Britain's Leah Julia Wilkinson, left, comforts India's Deep Grace Ekka after Britain won their women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

World Photography Day
5/11
Credit: AP

Devotees with their faces covered with colored powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.

World Photography Day
6/11
Credit: AP

People prepare to cremate victims of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi. 

World Photography Day
7/11
Credit: AP

Patients cover their eyes as they wait for cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore.

World Photography Day
8/11
Credit: AP

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defence and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan.

World Photography Day
9/11
Credit: AP

Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida.

World Photography Day
10/11
Credit: AP

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

World Photography Day
11/11
Credit: AP

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan celebrates 26th birthday with paps at Saif's residence in Bandra

IN PICS: Sara Ali Khan celebrates 26th birthday with paps at Saif's residence in Bandra
‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’: Ajay, Nora snapped on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’: Ajay, Nora snapped on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show'