World-renowned Cellist Patrick Dexter Steals Limelight Again; Plays Scottish New Year Song

World-renowned cellist, Patrick Dexter, whose music gave immense pleasure during the COVID lockdown, has once again uploaded a video based on the New Year's theme. This time, the celebrated Irish Cellist has played a breathtaking rendition of 'Auld Lang Syne' on the occasion of New Year. According to Brittanica, "Auld Lang Syne" is a Scottish song with words attributed to the national poet of Scotland, Robert Burns. The English-language encyclopaedia said that the first verse and chorus are closely associated with the New Year festival. The lyrics played by Dexter are about old friends having a drink and recalling adventures that they had long ago.

Watch the Viral Video here:

Auld Lang Syne. Happy New Year from the west coast of Ireland pic.twitter.com/zpLFBI0Kcj — Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) December 31, 2021

Notably, the song was a series of songs that he used to sing amidst nature outside his old stone cottage. According to the details provided by the world-renowned cellist, the latest song portrays a diverse repertoire of Irish traditional, classical and modern pop music, which was played with passion and virtuosic intensity. Meanwhile, the song that was played while sitting outside on the west coast of Ireland has now gone viral on the microblogging platform. The short clip featuring Patrick Dexter has attracted 1.3 million views on Twitter and, the count is still going on.

Netizens appreciate Patrick Dexter's relaxing music

Netizens who are now fond of his relaxing music have flooded the comments section with appreciation and New Year wishes.

"Thank you, Patrick. Fits the mood here in the Boulder CO area. People lost a lot of memories in the fire yesterday. Our first home was In Louisville CO right in the hellish path of destruction. Sad for so many who’ve lost so much in that beautiful little town,'' read the comment of a netizen, who seems to relate the music with a recent fire tragedy.

"What's your dog's name? Watching to see what s/he might/might not do adds a lovely tension to enjoying your beautiful playing and the sublime view. Happy New Year!" commented another.

Replying to the user's request, Patrick mentioned that the name of his pet dog is Nisha. "Just rewatched the video and noticed how appropriately still Naoise was throughout the piece. Just perfect. Like she was standing attention to absent friends," a Twitter user commented. It is worth noting that in 2020, as countries around the world began to lock down, Patrick began playing music from his cottage and sharing it online. Since then, his performances have been viewed millions of times and his music became a needed comfort for countless numbers of people all over the world.

