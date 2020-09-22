World Rose Day: Netizens pour in heartfelt wishes for cancer warriors

World Rose Day is celebrated on September 22 every year to spread joy and hope amongst people battling cancer. The occasion is marked in the memory of a Canadian girl called Melinda Rose who was diagnosed with Askin’s tumour when she was 12 years old. Following the diagnosis, the doctors said that she would survive just for a few weeks more, however, the brave little girl went on to live for six months, giving hope to all patients.

As per experts, there is a strong stigma attached to the illness as well as its treatment. Therefore, experts have repeatedly emphasized on the need to keep patients cheerful through their battle. World Rose Day caters to the same by aiming to bring happiness in their lives. In addition, the day is also spread awareness about the life-threatening illness and facilitating its early detection.

'Stay strong'

Like every year, this year also heartfelt messages and good luck wishes for those diagnosed with any form of cancer flooded the internet. Taking to their social media handle people have not only poured in their wishes for those battling cancer but also reiterated that cancer can change a lot of things but not love.

World Rose Day is a day spread hope and cheer in the lives of cancer patients. It is observed on September 22 every year for the welfare of cancer patients. #WorldRoseDay2020 pic.twitter.com/p6lUVE3gHK — Ojaswi devrani (@rani_yuki) September 22, 2020

At @hospitalapollo we celebrate #worldroseday as a reinforcement of our endeavour to change the way the world looks at #Cancer as well as build confidence in patients to face the disease with strong willpower & spirit.Once you build hope anything is possible! #CancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/SUGCVfI4PZ — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) September 22, 2020

#WorldRoseDay is a day to spread hope and cheer in the lives of cancer patients.

The #flower is a symbol of concern and tenderness. It gives hope and strength to cancer patients to fight the disease.@SudhaRamenIFS @susantananda3 @TheFlowerWorld @DigvijayKhati pic.twitter.com/VEoNpVNmJN — Abhishek Maharaj (@Abhishek_spear) September 22, 2020

#worldroseday is celebrated in the memory of a 12 year old girl Melinda Rose who was suffering from a rare cancer and who touched many hearts with her fighting spirit. #aduniverse360 honours & salutes all those who battled or are still battling #Cancer. pic.twitter.com/b4UF4NEzah — Aduniverse360 (@aduniverse360) September 22, 2020

Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing all the survivors a wonderful Rose day and a miraculous recovery.#WorldRoseDay#WorldRoseDay2020 pic.twitter.com/V17k2RcadN — Anukriti Gusain (@Anukriti_Gusain) September 22, 2020

Rose 🌹 🥀

A beautiful creation of the almighty to express those silent emotions wobbling through the heart for that special someone ☺️❤️🥰#WorldRoseDay #WorldRoseDay2020 https://t.co/pUsDI0aCxN pic.twitter.com/GkPujHhDBo — Amar || ଅମର (@theUnfading) September 22, 2020

