World Rose Day: Netizens Pour In Heartfelt Wishes For Cancer Warriors

Like every year, this year also heartfelt messages and good luck wishes for those diagnosed with any form of cancer flooded the internet.

World Rose Day is celebrated on September 22 every year to spread joy and hope amongst people battling cancer. The occasion is marked in the memory of a Canadian girl called Melinda Rose who was diagnosed with Askin’s tumour when she was 12 years old. Following the diagnosis, the doctors said that she would survive just for a few weeks more, however, the brave little girl went on to live for six months, giving hope to all patients.

As per experts, there is a strong stigma attached to the illness as well as its treatment. Therefore, experts have repeatedly emphasized on the need to keep patients cheerful through their battle. World Rose Day caters to the same by aiming to bring happiness in their lives. In addition, the day is also spread awareness about the life-threatening illness and facilitating its early detection. 

'Stay strong' 

Like every year, this year also heartfelt messages and good luck wishes for those diagnosed with any form of cancer flooded the internet. Taking to their social media handle people have not only poured in their wishes for those battling cancer but also reiterated that cancer can change a lot of things but not love.

