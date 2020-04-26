World Veterinary Day 2020: Know Its Significance & History; Details Here

World Veterinary Day was created in the year 2000 as an annual celebration for the veterinary profession. The festival usually takes place on the last Saturday of April. Since last year, the World Veterinary Association has started to partner with the Global Animal Medicines Association for the World Veterinary Day Award.

The WVA and Health for Animals grant the World Veterinary Day Award and $2,500 for the best contribution on the annual theme by a WVA member association working alone or with other groups. Read more to know about the significance of World Veterinary Day.

World Veterinary Day's significance

Every year, World Veterinary Day celebrates the work of veterinarians in order to protect the environment. Veterinarians are basically advocates for animal health and welfare and they bare a responsibility as well as the opportunity to safeguard the environment for future generations. Their actions will be beneficial to mitigate the effects of climate change, ensure proper disposal of medicines, and support responsible use of natural resources (e.g. water and feed) necessary in raising livestock.

World Veterinary Day History

The history of World Veterinary Day lies within the history of the World Veterinary Association. The very first International Veterinary Congress was held in Edinburgh around 150 years ago. This was organized by the professor of Anatomy and Physiology, Dr J. Gamgee of the Dick Veterinary College.

The World Veterinary Association managed to unite and represent all the veterinarians in the world and along with the veterinary profession itself. Their aim is to promote animal health and to promote private and public veterinary services. This year, 2020, the WVA has opted for the theme Environmental protection for improving animal and human health.

