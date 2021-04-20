Last Updated:

World War II-era Aircraft Makes Emergency Water Landing On Crowded Florida Beach

A World War II-era plane crashed in the ocean in Florida and video of the incident has gone viral on social media. No one was injured in the incident.

(Image Credits: NavalInstitute/Twitter)

A World War II aircraft crashed in the ocean in Florida and video of the incident has gone viral on social media. No one was injured in the incident. The video was shared by US Naval Institute on Twitter and in the post, they mentioned that the plane was part of the Coach Beach Air Show. The people present on the beach at that time were baffled to see an emergency landing of the plane.

Aeroplane makes emergency landing

The video shared by the US Naval Institute shows a TBM Avenger aeroplane slowing down and then landing into the water. Alongside the video, the US Naval Institute said that they were pained to see the vintage TBM avenger go down but they were happy that the pilot performed a good job by landing it safely. The plane faced a mechanical issue while performing at the Cocoa Beach Air Show. They also mentioned that the plane had been flying for a year after undergoing 18 years of restoration. Take a look at the post. 

According to the Cocoa Beach Air Show website, the Valient Air Command's TBM Avenger was a torpedo bomber that was used by US Navy during World War II. The plane was acquired by Valient Air Command in 2002 and it had undergone restoration for 18 years. The plane again started flying in the sky on January 11, 2020. 

Since being shared on April 19, the video has got more than 22K likes and accumulated reactions from the netizens. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens and they have praised the pilot for a safe emergency landing.  One user wrote, "Glad the pilot's OK, and hope they can recover and restore the plane again." Another user commented, "Impressive landing. Hopefully salvageable." Another individual wrote, "Good job by the pilot". Check out some netizens reactions.

(Image Credits: Naval Institute/Twitter)
 

