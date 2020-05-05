World's Biggest Lips | This Woman Got 20 Surgeries To Make Her Lips Four Times Larger

From a woman who changed her face to look like Angelina Jolie to a socialite who got multiple surgeries to look like a cat, there are quite a few people who used plastic surgery to completely change their look. Recently, a woman got 20 lip filler injections in an attempt to have the world's largest lips.

22-year-old Andrea Ivanova, from Sofia, Bulgaria, recently got her 20th hyaluronic acid injected surgery on April 28, 2020. Thanks to her 20 surgeries, Andrea Ivanova now has the "world's biggest lips". However, in her Instagram posts, Andrea Ivanova revealed that she loved her look and wanted to get more injections as she felt like her lips could go still bigger.

Andrea Ivanova claims that she loves her lips. While she does not know whether they are the biggest in the world, she is more than certain that they are one of the biggest pair of lips ever. Andrea Ivanova also shares several photos on social media and she even has over 35k followers on Instagram.

Andrea Ivanova's lips are already four times larger than they were before her surgeries. Speaking to an entertainment portal, the 22-year-old woman revealed that she had to wait two more months before she could get another surgery. She added that she felt great after her recent surgery, but some doctors think that she cannot have any more surgeries. However, Andrea Ivanova still wants to make her lips bigger.

Andrea Ivanova's huge fan following adores her lips and supports her by calling her lips "perfect". Many are also happy for her as she enjoys enlarging her lips. However, like many others who have gotten plastic surgeries, Andrea Ivanova is often attacked by trolls on social media.

