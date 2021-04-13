World's Biggest Rabbit Darius Stolen From Its UK Home, Police Investigate The Theft

The award-winning world’s longest rabbit has been stolen from its home in Worcestershire. As per police, Darius went missing from his home in Stoulton, Worcestershire, on Saturday night. A reward of £1,000 is being offered by his owner Annette Edwards to the person who manages to bring the rabbit back. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Edwards said that it has been an extremely sad day. “A very sad day. Guinness world record Darius has been stolen from his home. The police are doing there best to find out who has taken him. There is a reward of £1,000. Darius is too old to breed now. So please bring him back"(sic), wrote Edwards.

Darius bagged the Guinness World Record for World’s Longest Rabbit in the year 2010 after he was measured for an article in the Daily Mail. As per Edward, he claimed the title from his mother Alice, and he was her fourth award-winning rabbit. In her latest Tweet, she mentioned that the police are appealing for help to track down the world's largest rabbit, after he was stolen from his home. She wrote, “Police hunt after world's largest rabbit stolen".

The rabbit’s official website states that Darius is a continental giant and his babies are sold at 9 months at a price of £250 each. Darius has made a record for his length and not his weight so he should not be overfed. The site further stated that his babies are sold with complete paperwork and a certificate which has their own code. Also, his babies are sold all over the world. They have a full health examination by the vet and are fit.

