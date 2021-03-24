World's First Digital NFT Home Sells For $5,00,000; What Will The Buyer Get?

After the sale of digital artwork for a whopping $69 million, a digital home, called the “Mars House”, went up for bidding in an auction and fetched $5,00,000 in cryptocurrency (288 Ether). The digital house was created by Krista Kim and has been sold to AOI (Art on Internet), which invests in buying digital artworks. Mars House has become the first digitally sold Non-Fungible Token (NFT) home in the world.

Mars House was created by Krista Kim during the lockdown while she was developing a meditative design. Kim’s digital home is meant to emit a healing atmosphere, for which she partnered with musician Jeff Schroeder of The Smashing Pumpkins to create soothing music. Kim’s NFT house is garnering attention because the home and furniture are made up of glass and can be built in Italy by glass furniture-makers.

“Everyone should install an LED wall in their house for NFT art. This is the future, and Mars House demonstrates the beauty of that possibility,” Kim said on social media. Mars House, which is made up of glass, is surrounded by a landscape similar to the Red Planet.

“AOI is the new owner of Mars House and we will put the majority of proceeds to our Continuum Foundation, which will support a world tour of healing sound and light installations for mental health and healing. NFTs can do powerful social good by empowering artists,” Kim added.

What is NFT?

NFT or Non-fungible tokens are a class of cryptocurrency that has no standard value and they instead have a unique value. NFT can be understood as a "digital file whose unique identity and ownership are verified on a blockchain." NFTs are created by uploading files and are not mutually interchangeable as each of them has a unique value.

How to buy NFT?

NFT can be traded on marketplaces (eg: OpenSea) like any other asset. To buy NFT, one has to use digital currencies like World Asset eXchange (WAX) or Ethereum's Ether (ETH). While WAX is popular for virtual character and video game-related NFT purchases, ETH enjoys massive popularity. NFT buyers can also purchase digital land and real estate.

(Image Credit: krista.kim/Instagram)