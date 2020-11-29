World's Most Expensive Handbag Embellished With Diamonds & Rare Gems Unveiled; Check Price

An Italian luxury brand, Boarini Milanesi, recently unveiled “world’s most expensive” handbag, which has been created to help raise awareness about ocean pollution. According to an Instagram post, the item costs six million euros (Approximately Rs 53 crore) and took nearly 1,000 hours to make each bag. The Bologna-based brand informed that they will manufacture only three of the ‘Parva Mea’ bags and a part of the earning will be donated to cleaning the seas.

In the caption, Boarini Milanesi wrote, “We are proud to unveil a 6 million euro bag, the most expensive ever in the world, to raise awareness of the need to protect our seas, increasingly threatened by non-biodegradable plastics. 800 thousand euros of the proceeds will be donated to cleaning the seas”.

READ: US Woman Returns Ancient Roman Marble She Stole In 2017, Seeks Forgiveness

READ: Danish Mayfly Named 2021 Insect Of The Year, Here's What Makes It Unique

Handbag’s symbolic link to seawater

According to SkyNews, the handbag is made of semi-shiny alligator skin and is embellished with a diamond pavé accessory. The bag has 10 white gold butterflies with sapphires diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines, for a total of over 130 carats. The inside of the designer bag is made of vegetable tanned leather, wool and cashmere.

The Italian brand said that they came up with the bag as concern about the impact of non-biodegradable plastics on the marine conversation is growing. The company’s co-founder, Matteo Rodolfo Milanesi, said that the handbag was inspired by memories of his father, who was committed to clean water and who died when Milanesi was a teenager.

The designer of the bag, Carolina Boarini, on the other hand, said that the stones incorporated into the bag were selected for their symbolic link to seawater. She said that the blue sappers represent the depths of the oceans. Paraiba tourmaline reminds of the uncontaminated Caribbean seas and diamonds refer to the transparency of water when it falls in the form of rain.

READ: 'What A Beautiful Idea': Great-grandma Makes Dolls For Kids Who Lost Toys In Beirut Blast

READ: 'It’s Not Just Fishing': Alligator Snatches Duck From Hunters In Florida; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.