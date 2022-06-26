World's Most Expensive Pillow Promising 'healthier Sleep' Costs Almost ₹45 Lakh; Know Why

Occasionally, daily use objects fetch exorbitant amounts for various reasons ranging from historic value to association with celebrities. Now, joining the list is the world's most expensive pillow. A Dutch cervical specialists-turned-designer has founded and designed the exclusive and advanced pillow, available at a price of $57,000 (nearly ₹45 lakh).

As per Tailormade pillow, the official website of the headrest, the pillow is made from Egyptian cotton and mulberry silk and is filled with non-toxic Dutch memory foam. Thijs van der Hilst from the Netherlands is behind the creation of the pillow. Hilst took fifteen years to create this exclusive pillow that is studded with 24-carat gold, diamonds, and sapphire.

Moreover, the cotton used to stuff the pillow comes from a robotic milling machine, as per the Architectural Digest. The pillow has a 24-carat gold cover and a glitzy fabric sheath that purportedly blocks all electromagnetic radiation for safer and healthier sleep. Adding to the price tag is a zipper that holds a 22.5-carat sapphire and four diamonds.

Sharing details, the website, Tailormade pillow, wrote, "Combining high-tech solutions-fashioned craftsmanship, Tailormade Pillow is the most innovative and above all personalized pillow ever made”. Hilst assured that the pillow is designed in a way to help people with insomnia sleep peacefully.

Sharing details about how the pillow was made, the website explained that the headrest is filled with a Dutch memory foam, which adapts to the shape of the person's head, using high-tech robotic machine mills. The customer's upper body measurement and sleeping posture are also noted before making the pillow. Moreover, while designing the pillow, the exact dimensions of the person's shoulders, head and neck were carefully measured by using a 3D scanner. “It doesn't matter you are petit or large, man or woman, side or back sleeper. Your Tailormade pillow supports you in the best possible way,” the company claims on its website.

(Image: @TailormadePillow/Facebook)