World's Oldest Gorilla Turns 65; Berlin Zoo Shares Pictures Of Cake Decorated With Berries

Recently, a western lowland gorilla is believed to be the oldest in the world and has just celebrated its 65th birthday at the Berlin Zoo. The images of the gorilla celebrating its day went viral.

A recent post shared by Berlin Zoo on Instagram showed the images where a 65-year-old gorilla, Fatou, was seen enjoying the cake. The cake was made up of rice and was decorated with fruits and berries to form the number '65' on it. "Happy Birthday, dear Fatou! Our Gorilla lady is celebrating her 65th birthday today, making her the oldest Gorilla in the world", read the caption on the post. It added, "The traditional birthday cake could not be missed this year either. The birthday meal is always something very special for Fatou".

The female gorilla, Fatou, was brought to Berlin in 1959 through what the zoo describes as 'unusual circumstances' in a news release from her 61st birthday. A sailor used the young gorilla to pay his tab at a tavern in Marseilles, France, after which it was transported across Europe before eventually being purchased by the zoo in Germany. The gorilla was estimated to be just two years old at the time of its arrival, as per the press release. It has been given the title of "oldest living gorilla in captivity" by Guinness World Records after Trudy, a gorilla born in 1956, died.

Netizens' reaction to the post

The post accumulated 6.6K likes with comments, where several people were seen wishing the 65th birthday to the female gorilla. A user wrote, "Happy 65th Birthday!". The second user commented, "Happy birthday dear Fatou! God bless you". The third user spelled, "Happy Birthday beautiful elderly lady Fatou".

