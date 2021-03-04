World's Oldest-known Wild Bird Hatches New Chick At The Age Of 70: Watch

The world’s oldest bird became a mother when it gave birth to a chick on February 1. Friends of Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge took to its official Facebook handle and shared a video of the bird helping its chick to hatch out of the egg. According to the caption of the video, after around two months of incubation, chicks use a temporary egg tooth to break through their eggshell.

Bird hatches baby at the age of 70

“Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be sharing videos of what it's like to be an albatross chick right now on Midway, which all starts with hatching”, read the caption. The caption further talks about how it takes several days for them to escape completely from the shell and experience the outside world for the first time. Also, during the process, parent and chicked talk back and forth with each other. Let’s have a look at the video.

Amazed by the video, netizens took over the comment section. "I so loved seeing this after being gone for so many years. I lived on Midway from Oct 57 to Jan 59. It was heaven watching these Gooney Birds. I would give anything to see them again, but it is not a Naval Base anymore. Better for the awesome wildlife there. This is definitely a special place on this earth", wrote a Facebook user. The video has managed to gather over 200 reactions. Another Facebook user wrote, "Love love love the little chatter they make with their chicks".

