World's Ugliest Orchid Included In The List Of Kew's Top 10 Discoveries Of The Year

Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, have come up with their top 10 discoveries of the year. The list includes, ‘world’s ugliest orchid’, which is called Gastrodia agnicellus. The official site read, “Most people think of orchids as showy, vibrant and beautiful, but Gastrodia agnicellus, newly named this year from a forest in Madagascar, is quite the opposite”.

According to the official website, the flowers of this orchid are 11mm and are small, brown and rather ugly. After agnicellus is pollinated, the stalks grow. This holds the fruit above the forest floor so that the dust-like seeds can disperse. It is completely dependent on fungi for nutrition. Also, it has no leaves or any other photosynthetic tissue. The flower is usually found in a forest in Madagascar and is protected as of now.

The list further includes: Heathrow Airport fungus, From the frying pan: a strange shrub, Beautiful Brazilian bromeliad, Blue gold, New herb from a medicinally important plant family and also 19 new orchids from New Guinea. Nineteen new orchids, all from New Guinea, were named by Kew’s orchid specialist Andre Schuiteman. They were helped by Reza Saputra in Indonesia and Jaap Vermeulen in the Netherlands.

The naming of these orchids comes from a study from Andre and his collaborators across Indonesia, the Philippines, the USA and the Netherlands. These new species include three attractive species from the Dendrobium genus, including one cultivated behind the scenes in Kew Garden’s Nursery, with bright golden orange flowers. Also, the remaining 16 new species are from the Bulbophyllum genus.

