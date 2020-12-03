'Worth The Wait': Dog 'driving' Convertible Halts Traffic On Busy Florida Street; Watch

A video which has surfaced on the internet, features a dog showing off his driving skills as he can be seen 'driving' a mini car. Uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Kelciium’, the video shows that the dog has been responsible for halting the traffic on the road. Shot by a person who is stuck in the car, the caption says, “I was pi***d because I didn’t make the light but then I got to witness this”.

The 7 seconds short has been shot by someone sitting inside the car. As the video plays, we see a golden-haired Pomeranian driving a shiny, black miniature car. The dog can be seen wearing a bright, sky-blue T-shirt. The dog can be seen crossing the road while driving the car. Attracting many onlookers, in the end, the dog makes a very sharp turn, flaunting its driving skills. In the background, we can hear Lisa Loeb's 'Stay' playing inside the car. It is only durng the end of teh video, as the dog makes a turn, two people behind him come into the frame with a remote control, making it clear that the car is being driven by the controller and not the dog.

I was pissed because I didn’t make the light but then I got to witness this pic.twitter.com/Jocni1FWtF — Kels (@Kelciium) April 7, 2019

Netizens react

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "It took me more than a minute to realize it was an RC controller in his hands and not a leash. I kept going "Wait, what?!". Another person wrote, "A little doggy in a toy Porsche 918!! That is so goddamn adorable!!". The video has managed to gather 5.8 million views. Tweeples can be seen sharing the video with their own captions and tagging other Twitter users in the comment section.

This goes way beyond a silver lining https://t.co/h4oC1pS7y1 — Ruthanne Reid (@RuthanneReid) November 15, 2019

Saw the pinkporschecorgi the other day. Blessed to live in this town🏆 https://t.co/WiTQ88Xpot — benedaddy (@LilDaddyGabby) August 27, 2019

Here is a little dog having a top night out https://t.co/7gF2yXhHYD — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) August 15, 2019

the turn. The turn got me.. https://t.co/D7eMf0OKS2 — loukaycee 🦋 (@lovely_kaycee2) April 9, 2019

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Kelciium)

