'Would You Sit In Tub Of Snakes For $10,000?': YouTuber's Challenge For Cash Prize | Watch

YouTuber MrBeast created a new challenge for his friends and colleagues, leaving the netizens completely baffled. The challenge required the people to sit in a bathtub full of snakes in order to get the prize money. It also involved various other tasks like letting a tarantula crawl on you and being in a room full of rats. “Would you sit in a tub of snakes for $10,000?”, read the title of the video and it has left the netizens completely stunned.

Sitting in a tub of snakes for $10,000

The video which is over 14 minutes begins with the YouTuber sitting next to a bathtub which is full of snakes. Further into the video, his three more people join him and the YouTuber tells them, “If any of you sits in this tub of snakes, I will give you an amount of $10,000”. There is also a professional snake handler who puts snakes on the person who agreed to sit inside the bathtub. The video is full of various such challenges. Let’s have a look.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 27 million views. "Chandler being afraid of pickles made my day, honestly" wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Mr. Beast: "Hey there little guy" Snake: "Am I a joke to you?".

40 cars giveaway challenge

Earlier last year, MrBeast recently stunned the internet with an unbelievable 40 cars giveaway challenge that is worth millions, as he recently achieved 40 million subscribers on YouTube. In video footage that he posted on his channel, the generous social media influencer expressed his gratitude to his fans and the online community for their coming on board with his online content and entrepreneurship. However, this wouldn’t be the first when Jimmy Donaldson has endowed valuables on his followers as an exceptional giveaway prize.

The 22-year-old YouTube star gifted another fan on YouTube an estimated 1 million followers in a “MrBeast Challenge” for his cherished support. In the past, he had given away a $10,000 dollar Taco Bell gift card, purchased an island worth $700,000, and gave it away to a supporter, he had also given an option to a subscriber to choose between a house or a Lamborghini as his prize and done shopping for billboards for fans. However, to commemorate his recent milestone of hitting 40 million subscribers, Jimmy said that he had decided to gift 40 cars to his fan.

