'Wow!': Canada-based Company Gitcoin Offering 6 Figure Salary To Post Memes All Day Long

In what has been equated to a “real job”, a Colorado-based company is now hiring people to “sh**post” memes all day long. And what is even more astonishing is the fact that they are paying a whopping six-figure salary to those hired in the position. “This is a six-figure meme-making job at a legit company. No matter how silly your kid’s interests seem... don’t ever tell them they should give them up for a “real job”,” wrote Twitter user Nial Eliason sharing the link to Gitcoin’s employment advert.

As per Gitcoin, the ideal candidate for this role at least has “some experience with crypto communities, solid organizational skills, great vibes, and already spends way too much time on Twitter and Discord”. Describing the role further, the software firm emphasized, “this role will include elements of design, community building, and developer relations.” Adtionally, the job required the meme creator to devise content around events and activities happening in Gitcoin community , Moderating Discord . Helping new community members navigate the ecosystem and updating the firm’s Twitter account.

'should be a vocarious learner'

Any person looking for the job should be self-taught in some field and be a “vocarious lerner”. Have had previous experience of Previous experience managing community channels, should be active and get things done, should be personable etc. To apply for the position, a person was required to send an email at founders@gitcoin.co with a link to his/her Twitter/GitHub (if you’re active there) profile. Additionally, they need to describe their your experience of managing another Discord community. A third application requirement reads “send some 10/10 memes”.

Wow didn’t expect this to blow up so much 😆 here’s the link! https://t.co/8kcGmtla00 — Nat Eliason (@nateliason) May 27, 2021

With nearly 9 thousand likes and multiple comments, the post has created a stir on Twitter. "Submit this tweet as a resume just to see what happens," commented a user. "the only thing I can do is memes and pepes but id take the money," added a second. "Sorry, but you're overqualified for the position. Good luck in your job search" joked a third user. "Literally feel I wasted ALL of my 20s listening to boomers advice when i should have just done me," read the fourth comment.

Representative Image: nathanareboucas/Unsplash

