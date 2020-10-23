'Xi Jinping' Replaces 'Asur' In Bengal Puja Pandal As Anti-China Sentiment Intensifies

Thematic pandals have been one of most talked about features during Durga Puja, especially in West Bengal and other parts of Eastern India. The puja committees often try to capture the mood of the public through the creative puja pandals which highlight contemporary and trending issues and individuals.

Amid worsening Sino-India relations after China’s misadventure along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, a Durga Puja committee in West Bengal's Berhampore decided to pander to the current sentiments against Chinese President Xi Jinping. The puja committee has come up with a unique idol’s entourage, projecting the asura (demon) as Xi Jinping.

The photographs of the pandal have gone viral on social media in which Durga has beheaded the asura, represented as Xi. According to a Bengali publication, the idol has been conceptualised by artisan Ashim Pal.

Durga as migrant woman

Last week, the Durga Puja pandal of Kolkata's Barisha Club gained fame after they replaced the traditional idol of the goddess with that of a migrant woman along with her children. The club installed the idol to depict the hardships faced by the migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown and to pay a tribute to them. In a conversation with ANI, the idol maker revealed the inspiration behind the idea.

"The idea came during lockdown when I saw the plight of migrant workers. A woman walking without aid with 4 children is something I consider worth deifying," said the artist, Rintu Das.

Kolkata's Barisha club used this opportunity to pick a meaningful theme to portray the impact of lockdown on the life of migrant workers. The idol set up by the Durga Puja committee of the club, goddess Durga can be seen walking with her children surrounded by gunny bags with Lord Ganesha atop a buffalo and lion head, holding the platform she stands on. Behind the idol is a reflection of the face of the traditional Durga idol with a halo of 10 hands.

