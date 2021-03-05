'Yahan Bhejo': Lawyer Enjoys Lunch During Virtual Court Session, Watch The Video

A hilarious video showing an advocate having lunch without realising that his camera is left on has been making rounds on social media. Reportedly, Patna High Court lawyer Kshatrashal Raj is seen having lunch even as SGI Tushar Mehta looks on and eventually calls the advocate on phone. In the short clip, the advocate is so engrossed in his lunch that he remains unaware of Mehta looking at him through the other side of the computer. It appeared that the speaker might have been switched off as SGI’s verbal indications during the session remained unheard.

Eventually, Mehta calls Raj to inform him about the camera being on. Following this, the advocate can be seen evidently shocked and immediately leaves his plate. Mehta later also makes hand gestures to Raj asking him to send some food across saying 'Yahan Bhejo'. The video has taken the internet by storm and has been shared across social media platforms.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the world was put on hold, most organisations took their operations to virtual modes of communications including courts, peace-making bodies, educational institutions among others. The video of Raj on Twitter has already been viewed nearly 40,000 times and several internet users are lauding the advocate for ‘giving time to his food’ and SGI’s ‘sense of humour. Others simply left laughing emoticons and noted that the lawyer was ‘caught on camera’. Watch:

Cat mishap during zoom call

Not only Raj, but there are several officials who budded hilarious instances owing to the not-so-familiar world of video conferences. Earlier, a Texas lawyer rose to overnight fame following the cat-mishap during a virtual court session on zoom.

In a world that is rocked with COVID-19 pandemic for over a year and ‘zoom-fatigued’ becoming the new-found feeling for thousands of employees trying to meet the ends in the professional life through video conferences and meeting, video of Rod Ponton appearing as a cat during the court session has received overwhelming love by people across the globe.

From relating to the Texas lawyer as he can be heard in the viral video saying ‘I’m not a cat’ and that he is trying to ‘uncat himself’ to how his colleagues point out the mishap, netizens found ‘everything about the video’ relatable.

