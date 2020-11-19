'Yahan To Chorri Baithi!': Female Pilot Reveals Woman's Reaction On Seeing Her In Cockpit

An elderly woman saw a female pilot sitting in the cockpit of her flight and her stunned reaction has created a stir on the internet. The pilot named Hana Khan took to her Twitter handle and shared the entire incident that left her into splits. In her tweet, Khan said that she was on a Delhi-Gaya-Delhi flight today when an elderly woman saw her and reacted in a shocking manner that left Khan amused.

In the tweet she explains that after landing back in Delhi, an elderly person requested to see the cockpit. When the elderly woman saw a female pilot, the woman in her Haryanvi accent said, “Oi yahan to chorri baithi!”. Further in the comment section Khan explains how she does not blame the generation as they are hardly allowed to drive. She wrote, “It’s quite a leap of faith for them. But they will get used to the “chorris” doing even more incredible things”.

Did a Delhi-Gaya-Delhi flight today.



An elderly lady wanted to look into the cockpit & when she saw me, she exclaimed in an haryanvi accent



“Oi yahan to chorri baithi!”



Could not stop laughing!#aviationstories — Hana Khan (@girlpilot_) November 15, 2020

Netizens proud of Hana Khan

On reading about the incident, netizens were left in splits and they bombarded the comment section. Recalling one's personal experience, a Twitter user wrote, "Once I was returning from bengalooru, Pilot's mom was sitting just beside me, on every height announcement she exclaim "Itna Upar Udane ki kya jarurat hai "..!!". He further added, "Me and My Sister were discussing at the same time "agar humari mom hoti to She was like - Tum nahi udaoge to nahi udaoge aur mai kuch nahi janti , agar nahi manoge to mai bhi wahi baithungi saath me (as Co Pilot) phir mai dekhti hoon..". Another person wrote, "That's why it is VERY IMPORTANT that each family provide quality education to both daughters and sons so that both are equally present everywhere n there r no such surprises. Wish you more wings Hana". Tweeples are also Retweeting this tweet with their own captions.

This Chori is pride of the nation ....! pic.twitter.com/XzmfpZKpCW — Namma Uru, Bengaluru..! Namma Nadu, Karunadu..! (@CitizenKamran) November 15, 2020

Humari chori kya choro se kam hai....😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zYeilncOyj — Tulsi Rawat (@TulsiRawat6) November 16, 2020

India is proud of you, Hana... https://t.co/AE113CPZxq — Sanjeev Goel (@sanjeevg30) November 19, 2020

Keep on achieving and surprising. Best wishes https://t.co/u4JQHyEs2D — Hemant Srivastava (@hemant_smile) November 19, 2020

Proud moment not only for girls but for everyone! https://t.co/ZjbHlMPEXL — Atul Chaturvedi (@atulchtr) November 19, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@girlpilot_)

