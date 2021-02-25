Yashraj Mukhate Reveals He Would Create Music With 'dabbas And Chocolate Wrappers'

Yashraj Mukhate has revealed how he started his musical journey with the help of chocolate wrappers and dabbas. In a recent interview, Yashraj reflected on the same and revealed how his life change after producing the viral hit Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. He further revealed how his love for music began at the tender age of three.

Yashraj Mukhate’s journey from chocolate wrappers to viral hits

Yashraj Mukhate became an overnight sensation with his viral video, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Currently, Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video has more than 77 million views on YouTube. In a recent interview with Official Humans of Bombay, Yashraj discussed his journey as an artist and delivering back-to-back viral hits.

Also read | Yashraj Mukhate Trends On Twitter As Fans Wait For His Spoof Video On Shweta's Zoom Call

In the interview, Yashraj Mukhate revealed that he did not have proper instruments in the beginning so he would create music “using dabbas and chocolate wrappers”. He would use them, make music covers and post them online. Talking about his love story with music began, Yashraj Mukhate revealed that he was three was when his father got him a keyboard. He then instantly fell in love with music. He continued and said he would play the keyboard every chance he got and knew he wanted to become a musician.

During the interview, Yashraj Mukhate talked about the aftermath of releasing his first viral video, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Yashraj said that he worked on the audio for a day, posted it online on the next and then switched off his phone. The moment he turned on his phone again it would not stop ringing. Soon Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video was shared by celebrities and helped him get more work.

Also read | Mahira Khan Gives 'pyjama' Twist To Yashraj Mukhate's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Mashup; Watch

Since last week, Yashraj Mukhate’s Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video has taken the internet by storm. The video edit has more than 37 million views on YouTube and its popularity is not slowing down. The video’s tagline ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ is being used by various brands and celebrities. The video has started an all-new trend on social media and is adding to the popularity around Mukhate. Similar was the case with Yashraj Mukhate’s video edits like Biggini Shoot and the Shehnaaz Gill edit.

Also read | UP Police Share Cautionary Message Using Yashraj Mukhate's Viral Song #PawriHoRahiHai

Also read | Grooving On Yashraj Mukhate's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Mashup? Here's The Original Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.