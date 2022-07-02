One might have fond memories of enjoying magic tricks in childhood. While the tricks made one's childhood a memorable experience, there's no denying the fact that people of all ages are entertained by them. That seemed to be the case with a video of a school kid going viral. The video of a boy performing a magic trick in school has gained traction on the internet and left people stunned.

The viral video opens up to show a boy surrounded by his classmates in a classroom, who were excited to see what he had up his sleeve. The child then showcased his trick on a bench, first displaying two little stones in each of his hands. He then turned them to place them on the bench, but both the stones emerge from beneath his right hand.

His friends were stunned, and one could even hear someone saying, 'ye bacha jaadu dikhata hai' (This kid shows magic)." Similar reactions were seen from netizens as the video went on to earn over 6.3 million likes. The 'little magician' was described as a "Talented student" in a text that emerged on the video.

Netizens say, 'Speed'

The skill has impressed the Internet is such a way that it has collected a whopping 128 million views. There were numerous comments beside the video like "It's magic of speed", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "it's his pure talent... it's ok u don't appreciate... don't criticize him (sic)". Another netizen expressed, "good speed.. don't know what he will be capable of when he turns 18..... practice practice practice.. kudos (sic)".